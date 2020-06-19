Introducing Camp HASC 2020





To Our Dear Camp HASC Families, Alumni & Friends,

Finally, a light at the end of the tunnel!

After months of uncertainty, ever-changing contingencies, scrapped plans and dashed hopes, we are thrilled to announce our definitive programs for Summer 2020:

HASC Day Camp ~ All the magic of Camp HASC sleepover camp… without the sleepover! A full summer of programming, open to all individuals with special needs on our fully adaptive campus in Parksville, NY. All the love, fun, professionalism and high standards the community has come to rely on, including adaptive recreation, academic programming, daily swimming, davening, chinuch and the ‘one of a kind’ Camp HASC ruach.

Camp HASC @ HOME ~ Dedicated staff members and alumni are being paired up with HASC campers and families in their local home communities from coast to coast, including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, New Jersey, Toronto, Yerushalayim and more communities, bringing the fun and magic of Camp HASC right to our campers’ doorsteps! Staff members will provide respite, activities and support to our campers and families during the week and on shabbatot.

Under challenging circumstances, we are committed to provide the very best possible for our campers and families. As we speak, we are continuing to explore additional options to safely provide added respite services to our families and campers, and will keep you updated as soon as possible.

Especially this summer, our campers and families deserve a break… and the best summer programming available. In active partnership with friends, alumni and community, our united response to COVID-19 will ensure that we can continue to provide love, care and support for those who need it most.

In the days ahead, we will directly communicate all the details for joining and supporting the beautiful summer services we look forward to providing b’ezras Hashem.

-Camp HASC Administration







