Our rebbeim are struggling because of us – we need to make it right!

Passuk in hebrew – “kol ha’melamed ben chaveiro torah m’alah eilav hakatuv k’eilu asa’o”

Rabbi Lopian and the rest of the Rebbeim at Lev Aryeh have been more like fathers than Rebbeim to their bochurim. There is nothing in the world fathers wouldn’t do for their sons. These sons are our neighbors, brothers, and friends.

Over the past 35 years, Rabbi Lopian has put his entire life into his boys, whether Talmidim of Yeshiva Lev Aryeh, boys off the streets, and even Talmidim of mainstream Yeshivos who found themselves in need of Rabbi Lopians guidance. Many of these boys came to Yeshiva without money to pay for tuition. Rabbi Lopian took it upon himself to make all these boys feel at home no matter what their financial situation was. He would even take cash from his own pocket to give to these boys so that they would have spending money! As you can imagine, this created a huge financial deficit.

This money is owed to Rebbeim, cooks, drivers, and even the custodians. They can not put food on their tables because of what we took from them!

At this time last week a group of Lev Aryeh Talmidim embarked on what they were told was impossible–to pay off all of Lev Aryehs debt amounting at $600,000. Testament to Rabbi Lopians character, his talmidim and other people he has touched have come together to raise nearly $450,000 in just one short week. Please help us be able to give back to those we’ve taken so much from. Help us raise the last $150,000 so we can pay our Rebbeim back.

Our fathers need us now. Lets be there for them.

