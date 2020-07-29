BJX Presents: A Life Changing Tisha B’Av Event!

Sponsored Content





Brooklyn Jewish Xperience (BJX) has prepared one of the most riveting and inspiring Tisha B’Av programs ever. Join Rabbis YY Jacobson, Ahron Lopiansky, Dovid Goldwasser, Aryeh Zev Ginzberg and Yitzchok Fingerer for an unforgettable and life changing experience. They will be joined with famous recording artists Yehudah Green, Baruch Levine, Beri Weber, and Yedidim choir who will sing songs that will take us back to the Churban and prepare us for the Geulah. On Tisha B’Av at 1pm join BJX for a Tisha B’Av filled with tears, yearning, and Chizuk.

Head To Bjxcenter.live To Watch The Event!







