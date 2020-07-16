Newfoundland COVID-19 Mikvah Conundrum

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Chanan and Tuba Chernitsky moved out on Shlichus to S. John’s, Newfoundland just over 3 years ago.

(Newfoundland is an island off the northeast coast of Canada)





The provincial Jewish community comprises about 200 households thirsting for yiddishkeit but with limited previous exposure.





Since moving there, building a Mikveh was always their priority but there were unexpected challenges.





Flying to Mikveh had become the norm.

Two and a half hours to Montreal or 3 hours to Toronto, each way. A full day of travel each month.





Unlike the Caribbean, the weather in Newfoundland is cold for most of the year and despite being surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean using it as a Mikveh isn’t a viable option.

And then, COVID-19 hit.





Flying became complicated, not to mention the risk of contagion and the need to self quarantine upon arrival.





Their only option is the freezing ocean.





They are desperate to build a Mikveh.





COVID-19 has pushed them against the wall to have a Mikveh up and running before the winter.





With the Rebbe’s brochos, miraculously the perfect location just became available.

22 Tammuz at 11 am ET they are embarking on a campaign to raise $300,000.





