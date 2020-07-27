N95 – NIOSH & FDA Approved! JUST $3.99 & In Stock! Makrite Brand

N95 Respirator – NIOSH & FDA Tested & Approved
This product has been tested and meets the NIOSH standard of N95. This Makrite N95 Series is extremely durable with a soft and comfortable inner surface, with an adjustable nose piece and secured head straps to provide a proper fit. Makrite-Sekura – SH3500 has two ear-loop strap design for air tight fit. Adjustable to reach better fit for all face types, and easy to wear with use of helmet or safety glasses.
Trusted by medical professionals nationwide.
Model: Makrite Sekura N95