Torah Thrives in Memphis, Tennessee

Sponsored Content





Up until four years ago, Memphis, TN boasted 4 Orthodox shuls, an Orthodox day school, 2 mikvaos, and a warm and close-knit community, famous for its hospitality. It was a wonderful community but there was something missing. In 2016, a group of local families came together and had a vision. That vision was The Memphis Kollel.

In the four years since its inception, the Memphis Kollel has changed the landscape of the Memphis Jewish community. As the result of their own learning and an ever-growing number of learning opportunities and programming, the Kollel has created a movement of Torah learning – a movement that spans a wide range of ages, backgrounds and affiliations. Sunday morning Lox n learns, Tuesday Night Beis medrash night, the Semichat Chaver Program (SCP), Legal holiday shiurim, monthly shiurim for women, and their one-on-one learning sessions are just some of the many learning opportunities that the Kollel has provided.

Most recently, during the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Kollel’s “Virtual Beis Medrash” has been providing a robust weekly schedule of meaningful and engaging Torah content for hundreds of children and adults through its virtual shiurim, zoom chavrusah sessions, and other creative learning opportunities such as the “Virtual Yom Iyun”, the “Familiar Faces” series, the “Kahoot For Cash” program for teens, and the new popular WhatsApp Groups “Bursts of Inspiration”, “Live Life Deeper” and “Power of Words.”

“What we have witnessed is that when everything else shuts down, not only does Torah learning continue, but it thrives,” explained Rabbi Shmuel Fromowitz, Rosh Kollel of the Memphis Kollel. “More than ever, people are looking for ways to connect and anchor themselves to the eternal truths of the Torah.”

Today, on July 27th, the Kollel is launching an online campaign that is critical for the Kollel’s future. Over the next 36-hours, the Kollel is trying to raise $250,000. Thanks to a generous group of matchers, during this campaign, every donation will be DOUBLED.

If you would like to make a donation to the campaign, go to cmatch.me/memphis-kollel TODAY..

The Memphis Kollel is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.







