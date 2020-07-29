Urgent Campaign For The Woodridge Shul

Sponsored Content





This morning we released a URGENT online campaign to collect MUCH needed funds for the Shul. Due to Covid19 funds have not been coming into the Shul like in past years. We need your support NOW more than ever!!

As many of you know the Shul is an extremely important resource to the community and the area in general. We are open 365 days a year with Minyanim 3 times a day!! The Shul is unique where everyone is welcome and a comfortable place for all to daven. We have a year round Mikva which everyone in and outside Sullivan County uses. All of this comes with a price to keep the Shul lights on, Heat and Air Conditioning going and maintenance of the Shul and Mikva buildings. WE NEED YOUR HELP!

The Woodridge Shul has been a fixture in the Catskills for long over 100 years.It is famous for Hagoan Hagodol Reb Boruch Ber Leibowitz ztzl brocha never to miss a minyan . This brocha and the thousands of teffilos that have graced our shul has benefited the shul with a unique siyata dishmaya. The shul is equally famous for the harmony that is felt among those that daven here be they barely religious very yeshivish modern orthodox or very chassidish everyone feels it is his shul and can feel at home . Our shul also provides a state of the art mikva open 363 days of the year to anyone who has a need. Just recently our shul heralded the opening of a Yeshiva Gedolah for serious post high school boys who can benefit from high level shiurim combined with the benefits of learning in the Catskills away from many distractions.

I turn to you today with a heartfelt plea . Our main support comes from our summer residents .This year this means of support has been heavily compromised as there are significantly less people here this summer.The costs to maintain our shul and and keep our doors open throughout the year keep climbing just heating and air conditioning for such an old building is astronomical not to mention water electricity cleaning and supplies all add up in the thousands of dollars. Although our shul has aged quite gracefully it has need now for significant maintenance including reframing our stained glass windows welding our fire escape doing over our front steps etc..

Our sincere wish is to continue to provide for all of klal yisroel and to shine our light and warmth of Torah Kedusha and Tefilla for anyone who wishes to experience the special touch of our shul

Please be generous and help us so we can go on with strength mechayil el chayil

Rabbi Hillel Grossman

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW







