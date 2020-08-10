Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes: Rivka Dushinsky, Mother of 8

Sponsored Content





A message to you from Shimon Dushinsky, father of 8 and recent widower:





“My wife Rivka was my hero.





She raised our 8 children with such grace and strength, and for the last 6 months she battled stomach cancer. Two weeks ago, she passed away.





Devastated is not even the word.





Now I am at a loss as to how to cover all of my expenses with only my income. I have to pay 1500 shekel a month for my daughter Sara’s studies, 800 shekel a month for my son’s yeshiva, 350 shekel a month for my daughter Yehudis’s school, in addition to $40,000 of debts from cancer treatments and other life events.





I turn to you, a man humbled and mourning, to ask you to please help me to take care of my family, and cover our basic expenses, while we recover from this life-changing loss.





Thank you and Hashem should bless you.





Shimon Dushinsky”





Readers who are able to help the Dushinsky family can do so via their emergency fund.





CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN







