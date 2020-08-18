Not To Be Believed: This Family Is Living Like This in The Year 2020!

Sponsored Content





Can you imagine living in a broken-down house, with no working heating or air conditioning and a damaged back door which lets in frigid air throughout winter? Or a bathtub that leaks directly into the kitchen every time it is used? Or being able to see straight into the attic from the massive hole in the dining room ceiling? How about a family of seven sharing only one working toilet…on the floor beneath their bedrooms?

Suri* and her family have been stuck in this inhospitable house for years, with the funding to fix it always just out of reach. Although her husband works tirelessly, between medical bills for their suddenly ill 3-year-old, tuition for all the children, and mortgage payments, she and her husband can barely make ends meet. And B”H she is marrying off a child in just two months…but with no money to pay for even a simple chasunah.

Suri is a true ba’alas chessed. Along with caring for her own children, this kind-hearted woman has also taken in the toddler of a mother who is sick and cannot care for her child. Suri does not need the fine trimmings in life, and she wouldn’t dare ask for favors of others, but now her family members, who have already given all that they are able, are asking for your help. It is YOUR turn to do a chessed for this wonderful woman, by allowing her to provide her family with their basic needs.

Donate today—make Suri’s house bearable…and her life.

*Name has been changed.







