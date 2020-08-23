Great Film for Children: The Wonders of Hashem will Keep your Family Entertained and Inspired

Sponsored Content





Whether kids are on a trip to the petting zoo or a Chol Hamoed trip to the circus there is no doubt kids of all ages love animals.

In this DVD a father and his son set off on an animal adventure to learn all about nature and the Wonders of Hashem. Producer Chaim Hershkowitz tells Kosher Flix , “As I was doing research, I found lots of interesting facts and commentaries. For example, according to several opinions, the second of the 10 plagues in Egypt included swarms of crocodiles!” Intertwined in the DVD are sources and stories from the Torah related to each animal. “Wonders of Hashem – Safari Adventure” covers 10 popular animals found in the African jungle, including the lion, hippo, and giraffe.

“Wonders of Hashem” is a 40 minute journey that kids can watch for hours. It’s a mix of real footage, animation and special effects that is sure to keep children entertained and learning at the same time.

