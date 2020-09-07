Watch Now! About Judges and Judgements

Sponsored Content





The Baal Shem Tov sends his student the Maggid to investigate the goings on in the forest. The Maggid can not believe the harsh occurrence that unfolds before his eyes. Full of questions, he runs to his Rebbe for an explanation of what he has witnessed.

How could it be? The Maggid is baffled. Is there no justice and no Judge? But no! In order to understand the ways of the Creator, he must see the whole picture.

In order to complete the picture, The Rebbe is forced to reveal the true story that lies behind the incident in the forest.

This story was filmed in the plains of Ukraine, In conjunction with the bestseller “Nekama Hayehudit” with a quality unseen before in the religious film market.

A true drama filled with emotion, feeling, and passion.

