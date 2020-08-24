Attention Bochurim – Busses Leaving at 1pm

Sponsored Content

We have successfully secured Bushkill Falls Resort for this אלול זמן . We have arranged accommodations for several  hundred בחורים.  We will be learning the same  לימוד  as Mir in Yerushalayim. There will be a Chabura Hookup with Hagaon Harav Asher Arielli. The Rosh Chabura will be Harav Zev Reiss and Harav Betzalel Sofer . R Berel Kelemer, R Dovid Asher David

For more information for Bais Yeshaya 848-245-6292 or for Bais Shalom R’ Reiss 908-330-1855 or  R’ Betzalel Sofer 732-789-2027. The registration office can be reached at  732-994-7228 or [email protected]

Buses will be leaving on Monday at 1:00 from the Bais Horaah of Lakewood building on 4thand Madison.