Watch: R Gamliel Rabinowitz- Shiduchim, Parnasa, Shalom Bayis and the End of Corona

This Sukkos, Yerushalayim will look different.

The city of Yerushalayim will be noticeably emptier.

And so will be pockets of local Yerushalmim who rely on the generosity of the visitors to Yerushalayim who open their hearts each year to help their brethren of the exalted city.

Ten years ago, Kupas Zichron Moshe was established by Rav Aharon Nimerovsky to assist needy families in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Yerushalayim with their Shabbos and Yom Tov expenses. The kupah operates under the auspices of Rav Gamliel Rabinovich, Rav Avrohom Ehrlanger, Rav Moshe Elyashiv and Rav Yitzchok Soloveitchik.

Today, over 400 families benefit from this kupah, with a massive disbursement during Chodesh Elul to cover the steep costs of making Yom Tov.

This year, the need is greater than it’s ever been.

The coronavirus pandemic has not allowed for the regular overseas fundraising that has been the lifeline of many of the aniyim in the neighborhood. In addition, the kupah has regularly relied upon the assistance of the many visitors who come to Yerushalayim for Sukkos, who will not be coming this year due to the restrictions.

They need help.

They need our help.

We must not let them down.

