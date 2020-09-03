Rabbi Ezrachi On Personal Mission To Help Families Devastated By Corona

Sponsored Content





Rabbi Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi, like many of the world’s leading rabbis, has been overwhelmed in recent months with stories of families whose lives have been overturned by the pandemic.

The situation has become urgent. Recently, 28 of the biggest rabbis in Israel gathered to discuss the dire need to help the staggering numbers of impoverished people. The group included Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Dovid Cohen, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, and many more revered religious leaders. Their solution was to form a formal court of Jewish law and to write up a document, which is being referred to as a “shtar chaim.”





The document reads as follows:

“28 of the rabbis of Israel sign this document- a Document of Life for those who donate for the special fund ‘Vehasiroty Machaka MiKirbecha.’ We opened this fund with Vaad Harabanim in Israel, to save the sick and their families, to heal them and strengthen them for all of their days.[Donors] should see great salvations everywhere they need, They should save them and the people in their house from all disease, measure for measure. They should merit to make celebrations in their home, have joy from their offspring, with health and financial success in abundance.”





Readers may note that while blessings to the public for charity funds are not wholly uncommon, this particular blessing is especially extensive. The writing up of the blessing, and the coordination of the agreement of all of the rabbis involved, was a major undertaking done because of the urgency of the cause in question.





Those who would like to donate to receive their “shtar Chaim” as well as the epic blessing for salvation, health, joy, satisfaction from children, and financial success can contribute via Vaad HaRabbanim’s fund.





