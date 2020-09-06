In Time for the Yomim Noraim and Back to School a breathable mask using Nanoscreen filtration and antimicrobial fabric.

Sponsored Content





After months of searching for the best combination of components, Upmarket Stitchers LLC of New Bedford, MA is manufacturing a mask that uses the Nanoscreen filtration technology combined with an antimicrobial fabric that does not contain toxins and is machine washable.

Founder Jeff Rose says, “We started the mask making process with the local hospitals and moved into the retail market. We felt that if the consumer is required to wear a mask they would want a mask that offers a level of protection to themselves as well as to the public. The protection offered by most masks on the market is the equivalent of throwing a pea through a chain link fence, the filters in our mask, independently certified by Nelson Labs, offer a high level of protection for everyday life situations, but are not for medical use.” The research lead to the Nanoscreen filter which filters the droplets that carry the virus.

The company then sought a high quality, anti-microbial fabric that is free of toxins. “Most fashion masks on the market use shirting fabrics that are not meant to be inhaled.” says Jeff Rose. “We found a European fabric manufacturer whose process is free of toxic inks or dyes and the fabric is anti-microbial. Add machine washable, adjustable ear loops and other features and I believe we have a winning combination.”

For more information or to Shop please visit: www.upmarketstitchers.com







