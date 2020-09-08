Hagaon Rav Moshe Elayshiv, eldest son of Harav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv ZT”L joins the call on Yidden around to world to help





Sukkos. Zeman Simchaseinu.

It’s one of the most joyous times of the year, anticipated by one and all, young and old.

But this year, it will be different.

For the first time in history, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Yerushalayim will be devoid of the tens of thousands of guests who arrive each year to celebrate the grand Yom Tov of Sukkos in the Holy City.

There’s no Sukkos like Sukkos in Yerushalayim. The feelings of festivity are almost tangible. Prior to the Yom Tov, the streets are filled with vendors selling daled minim and all sorts of Yom Tov paraphernalia. Then, once Yom Tov begins, there is a spirit of joy that just cannot be described in words. Chol Hamoed brings another level of joy with Simchos Bais Hashoeivah _across town, and the _chag wraps up with the celebration of Simchas Torah that is unlike anything else in the world.

But this year will be different.

They need help.

They need our help.

We must not let them down.

