With Yom Kippur fast approaching this is an auspicious time to give tzedakah to those in need.

Let us bring a smile to a widow with orphaned children at a young age who will Be this year without their father in the table r”l. Come partner with us to ensure them a joyful holiday.

May this great mitzvah bless you and yours with a good, sweet and happy and healthy new year!

Ksiva V’chasima Tova!

