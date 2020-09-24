This Year, Thousands Will be Spending Yom Kippur in the Hospital.

Now, more than ever, the loneliness of a hospitalized patient is a serious concern.

Now, more than ever, hospitalized patients are having trouble securing the items they need to celebrate the Yomim Tovim.

Now, more than ever, hospitalized patients need our support.

You can help them.

Join Bikur Cholim of Israel as they prepare to bring Yomtov essentials to hospitalized patients throughout Israel.

Rabbi L. Mendelson, director of Bikkur Cholim of Israel, noted that despite the ever changing COVID -19 restrictions making it very difficult to put plans into place: one thing is certain. Bikur Cholim is committed to providing every hospitalized patient with their Yomtov needs.

They are currently preparing Yom Kippur packages that will be distributed in every affiliated hospital before Yom Kippur. The packages will contain Machzorim, inspiration, and practical guidance as to how to observe Yom Kippur even in a challenging situation.

Now, more than ever, you can make a difference.

Join the Tesla Raffle in support of Bikur Cholim of Israel and its activities and you can win a brand new Tesla OR $30,000 cash!

Visit theteslaraffle.com for more information and to take part.