A Million Shekel and Countless Zechusim

To attempt to encapsulate all that Ichud Mosdos Gur does within a single article, is like trying to stuff a mountain into jar. When thousands of children have access to education, thousands of bochurim are learning in Yeshiva and thousands of Kollel Yungeleit are getting the support they need to toil within the seas of Torah, words become insignificant. When so many hungry families in dire need of nourishment are getting food delivered to their door, and brand new clothing to replace their tattered, often outgrown clothes, there’s nothing much to add to the overwhelming facts.

For an organization that does a lot more than words can do justice to, we’ll let the numbers speak for themselves.

· 29,000 children are receiving an education on the highest level of ruchniyus and gashmius.

· 4,100 bochurim are learning, studying and getting tested on a consistent basis.

· 2,800 kollel yungeleit are learning with an unmatched intensity and commitment.

· 4,000 families are receiving food, clothing and financial aid.

· 15,000,000 shekels in direct financial assistance is being distributed.

With numbers as staggering as these one cannot even fathom the enormity of the funds needed to cover the budget of an establishment on the proportions of Ichud Mosdos Gur.

But they refuse to let money, or lack thereof, keep them from saving the lives and the futures of so many children and families in Eretz Yisroel.

Without them, these families would sink. They would have no education. No food. No clothes. And no dignity.

In an effort to raise crucial funds, Ichud Mosdos Gur is initiating a raffle campaign to cover the astronomical expenses needed to support all they do.

For 700 dollars you stand to win so much more than a million shekel. You will merit the tremendous zechus that comes along with supporting Torah, enabling Chessed and impacting so many families in dire need.

Under the auspicious leadership of the holy Rebbe of Gur Shlit’a, the day to day operations are run by R’ Yonasan Borenstein who ensures that every family is vetted and every dollar accounted for.

Your donation amount will be generously matched by Keren Verdiger, a foundation set up by a philanthropic family that seeks to support the vital need that Ichud Mosdos Gur fills.

