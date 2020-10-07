You Will Be There: The Annual Yeshiva Dinner Taking the World By Storm – Beth Yehudah Virtual “Evening of Unity”

Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky will be giving Divrei Bracha.

Prime Minister Binyomin Netanyahu will be there.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will be there.

U.A.E. Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba will be there.

TCF Financial Corporation Chairman Gary Torgow will be there.

Renowned singer Shulem Lemmer will be there.

Along with an estimated 25,000 other people.

We’re talking about the annual Beth Yehudah dinner.

A dinner now?

Yes, indeed.

The Yeshiva Beth Yehudah annual dinner is well-known as the most anticipated – and largest – event of its kind in the frum world. Spanning all american demographicshe dinner has historically paid tribute to the hallowed Detroit institution that has provided quality chinuch for over a century. The event is typically attended by thousands of guests and graced by local, national and international political, civic and philanthropic leaders.

Held each year in late fall at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, the dinner has become Detroit’s not-to-be-missed event, challenging the laws of physics as it bursts with nearly 3,000 guests.

Simply put, there is truly nothing like a Beth Yehudah dinner.

This year, for the first time ever, due to the current circumstances, the school will be holding the dinner live online on Sunday, October 18.

But admirers of Beth Yehudah and regular attendees need not worry for a moment, for this year’s virtual dinner will be just as exhilarating, inspiring and uplifting – if not more so – than the annual in-person event.

Appropriate to today’s climate, this year’s theme is “An Evening of Unity”— bringing communities together, putting all differences aside, united with a goal to bring positive change to the world while supporting children’s education.

“Quite simply, we pivoted,” said Mr. Torgow, president of the yeshiva. “Not only in terms of format, but also in scope and purpose. While we are typically limited to the largest ballroom at the Renaissance Center, this year, our limit is uncapped — everyone everywhere is invited to join this event online, with unity as its purpose and education as its raison d’être.”

Since 1914, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has provided Torah education that shapes bright young minds into exceptional, compassionate leaders. Today, over 1,200 children on three campuses are learning the critical skills they need to become the future leaders of our community and beyond. No child is turned away for lack of funds or academic ability. To continue this mission — and welcome every child who wants a place at the yeshiva — the community rallies behind the yeshiva each year, uniting to raise these crucial funds. The yeshiva dinner is critical to the success of the school and every one of its students.

The yeshiva has invited thought leaders from around the world to share uplifting messages of unity, hope and optimism for the future. The dinner program promises to be riveting, with not a moment to be missed.

Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares Inc., will be awarded the “2020 Outstanding Leadership Award,” the yeshiva’s highest honor.

The “Evening of Unity” will be sponsored by DTE Foundation, Huntington Bank, TCF Bank, The Suburban Collection, AVI Food Systems, Princeton Management, and many others.

Guest speakers, in addition to the ones mentioned above, will include U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, U.S Senator Gary Peters, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, Detroit Chapter, NAACP, and many others.

Past guest speakers at the Beth Yehudah dinner have includedPresident George W. Bush, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Vice President Joe Biden, General Colin Powell and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

All virtual tickets to this year’s event have been generously sponsored, making attendance free of charge, with the hope of bringing together as many people from all backgrounds as possible in support of Beth Yehudah.

The program on October 18th will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

REGISTER NOW AT AnEveningOfUnity.com

For more information and to register for “An Evening of Unity,” visit www.aneveningofunity.com.

