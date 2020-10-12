YESHIVAH GEDOLAH OPENING FOR WINTER ZMAN – WEDNESDAY – 3 CHESHVON / OCT 21

Under the guidance of Gedolei Yisroel, who are issuing an urgent letter about the matter, to address the concerns of Bochurim and Parents, a group of community activists have secured a Bais Medrash and Dormitory in Lakewood NJ to establish a Yeshivah in the USA for Bochurim ages 20-23 as a permanent alternative to studying overseas. As is known, much spiritual and physical distraction has begun affecting Talmidim studying abroad in recent years, something further complicated by the current coronavirus situation, spurring this response to the repeated urging of Gedolei Yisroel that an equivalent Yeshivah be founded on these shores.

The Yeshivah will primarily focus on learning the Mesichtos of Seder Noshim & Nezikin, along with a special chaburah learning Seder Kodashim.

We are also pleased to announce that with the enthusiastic recommendation and bracha of HaRav Elyah Ber Wachtfogel Shlit”a, Rosh yeshivah of South Fallsburg, the Yeshivah will be headed by the venerable Rosh Yeshivah and veteran mechanech Harav Shlomo Boruch Goldberg Shlit”a, Author of Sefer Nesivos Shlomo and Rav of Agudah of Washington Heights, Talmid of Maran Harav Berel Soloveitchik Z’L.

For applications and any other questions please contact the Menahel of the Yeshivah at

332-214-8515