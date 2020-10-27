Father Runs Away, Daughter Getting Married This Week

Hi, my name is Hinda.

I live in Eretz Yisrael and I am the oldest of 10 children, bli ayin hora.

Our father abandoned us, and my mother had to raise our family all by herself.

Be’ezras Hashem I will be getting married this Wednesday. With Hashem’s help, me and my chosson will forge a new life together.

I have no father or relative who will help me pay for the wedding. Please open your heart and donate so that I could have a respectable wedding, and start my new life with peace of mind and joy!

You should merit health, prosperity, nachas, children, shidduchim and any of your wishes because of your generous donation and compassion that you will show.

I will bli neder daven for all donors on the day of my chasuna.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

THIS CAMPAIGN IS VERIFIED BY THE CHESED FUND AND RABBI MEIR SIROTA



