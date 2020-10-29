Why The Widow Of One Of Rav Chaim’s Closest Friends Is Almost Homeless At 70

Anyone who knew R’ Gottesman agreed: He was an angel of a man. With warm eyes that burned with piercing kedusha, those who met him immediately saw past the fact that he was disabled. Always putting the needs of his family and talmidim before his own, R’ Gottesman was selfless and caring. Finances were hard, but he bore the burden with grace. He always saw miracles.





They say that if there are many people sitting by a bonfire, all the eyes will stare into the fire. There is one reason for this strange phenomenon: Light attracts light.





The same applies to neshamos. Only the holiest of neshamos will notice each other and find each other. Only the holiest of neshamos have become close with R’ Chaim Kanievsky. R’ Gottesman was one of them. They met years ago as neighbors, and quickly became very close. R’ Gottseman would go to him for all of his shailos and whenever he needed guidance.





Four months ago, R’ Gottesman woke up feeling under the weather. He ate breakfast, and left the house as usual to go daven and learn. That evening, his Rebbetzin called his phone to ask when he was coming home for lunch.





It was the paramedic on the phone that told her the bad news. R’ Gottesman had collapsed and was niftar.





R Chaim came to the levaya to comfort the grieving widow his friend had left behind.





Rebbetzin Gottesman can’t rely on her husband for parnossah anymore. She started receiving calls from the banks threatening to throw her out on the streets if she doesn’t pay everything she owes.





If Rebbetzin Gottesman doesn’t receive help, she will become homeless at the age of 70. The Torah tells us that we should be more considerate of a widow’s financial wellbeing than our own.

