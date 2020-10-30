Message From the Almana of the Tzaddik, Rav Chaim Ozer Yudelevitz of Yerushalayim

Dear brothers and sisters,

I am the almana of the tzaddik, Rav Chaim Ozer Yudelevitz of Yerushalayim. The brother of the famous Magid Harav Shabsi Yudilevitz. A cousin of

להבדיל בין חיים לחיים, מרן שר התורה רבי חיים קנייבסקי שליט”א

My late husband left a beautiful family who are all yirei shomayim. Unfortunately, he also left me impoverished.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

It is with tears and a heavy heart that I beg of you to please help me alleviate the burden that rests on my shoulders. It is extremely difficult for me to afford my basic needs and household essentials. My financial situation makes my loneliness more intense.

With the zechus of your donation, I am confident that you will have a great amount of siyata deshmaya. Hashem listens carefully to the tefilos of almanos. I will bli neder daven on your behalf.

Rebbetzin Yudelevitz

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!