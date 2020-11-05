Completing Shas Together by חנוכה

With over 2,000 Dapim already confirmed, join us in this incredible Kiddush Hashem and help us complete SHAS together by חנוכה for the Shmirah, Refuah & Hatzlacha לכל עמך ישראל.

How It Works: Each person takes on one or more Dapim and together we will make a SIYUM HASHAS!

How to Join: Simply go to www.CommunityShas.com, see which Dapim are still available and confirm the Dapim you are committing to learn by חנוכה.

Siyum: Upon completion, we will have a live stream (& B”H in Person depending on regulations) Siyum hosted by Rabbi Duvi Bensoussan & Rabbi Rahamim Churba.

With Hashems help, we started the Community Shas initiative in April of this year with the goal of completing Shas Together by Shavuot. “Miraculously”, two short months later, we completed our goal. We had 600 Lomdim involved from all over the world taking anywhere from 1 to 60+ Dapim per person and celebrated with a live stream SIYUM HASHAS.

We had many people who actually never learned a Daf of Gemara before. They took one Daf, were setup with a way to learn remotely and went from never learning Gemara before to now taking part in completing the entire SHAS!