Watch: Inside ArtScroll Episode 12 – Rabbi Dov Kielson Teaches Us How to Really Open Our Eyes

The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features an interview with Rabbi Dov Keilson, author of the new book, Open Your Eyes – Seeing Hashem Everywhere. Rabbi Keilson shows us how to open our eyes to appreciate Hashem’s magnificent world and reap the unimaginable benefits of living with bechinah.

For decades, Rabbi Keilson, mashgiach ruchani of Yeshiva Darchei Torah, has studied the concept of bechinah, which leads to authentic gratitude, deep emunah, and the incomparable happiness of living with Hashem’s Presence in our lives on a day-to-day basis. Watch this uplifting conversation – and Open Your Eyes to a whole new way of living. Purchase the new book HERE.

