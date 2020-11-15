Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 13 – Farbreng and Shmooze with JOEY NEWCOMB

The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features something entirely different and unique, as host Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger welcomed singer and composer Joey Newcomb. Far from a conventional interview, Joey treats us to fascinating insights about his life and his musical journey, while often joining with the host in filling the studio with music, singing songs both new and old. Amidst humor and some good laughs, Joey shares his messages of boundless positivity, hope, inspiration, ahavas Hashem and mi ke’amcha Yisroel. You’re in for a treat. Sit back, relax, and enjoy!

