Q & A Webinar on Sunday November 22, About the Upcoming Certified Coach Training Program!

We are all leaders.

We lead our families. We lead our classrooms. We lead our organizations. Indeed, we even lead ourselves!

And we ask: Am I on the right path? Am I leading consciously, from the depth of my soul to be the very best I can be?

This unique course addresses the core question: how do I shine a light on the complexities that go on in my brain?

How do I access my values, strengths, and beliefs?

And, how do I help others uncover their creativity and resourcefulness?

This course will give you the skills and tools to do just that.

On Sunday, November 22, at 8:00 PM the Center for Coaching and Leadership Training will be hosting a webinar to answer and clarify all your questions about the Certified Coach Training course starting on December 6. Among the issues that will be addressed are:

What types of coaches are there?

What types of coaching will I learn in the CCTP?Will I get certified from the Center for Coaching?Will I get certified from the ICF?How much time do I REALLY need to invest?How will coaching help me as a rebbi, morah, or menahel?How can coaching skills help me in my business?What is Quality Transformative Learning?Is coaching truly viable as a parnassah?What’s the difference between this course and other courses?How will the course pay for itself?How can I get coaching clients?

You will also be treated to a short presentation on Intuitive Listening skills, one of the foundations of a coaching session.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Click here to find out more about the Certified Coach Training Course.

This past Sunday CFC hosted a webinar discussing the definition of coaching along with a unique framework for a coaching session. Click here to access the recording and gain valuable insights!

For more information email [email protected] or call directly at 732-534-5962.

I look forward to greeting you virtually or personally!

Rabbi Shalom Storch

Professional Certified Coach

President, CFCALT

Rabbi Shalom Storch at the siyum of a three-week teacher training seminar in Olney, Maryland.