She Works With Seniors During a Pandemic. But Home Life Is Much Scarier

For Mrs. Safal, things didn’t look like they could get any worse when her husband got into legal trouble with the Israeli government. But when he was kicked out of the country for good, she swiftly learned that she was wrong.





Yehudis Safal lived with her husband and thirteen children in Modiin Illit. Her husband had a flourishing business, and she worked full-time as a caregiver. They were able to pay all of their bills, lived simply, and worked hard. But 3 and a half years ago, a business rival allegedly framed Mr. Safal for something that he hadn’t done, and the father of 13 has not been allowed back into the country ever since. His life and his business have completely fallen apart.





“We miss him,” says his wife, Yehudis. The couple’s oldest daughter has recently become engaged, leaving Mrs. Safal at wit’s end as to how she will pay for the wedding.





“She is over the moon”, Yehudis admits. “But honestly, I am terrified. I don’t even know where to begin. I work as a caregiver for senior citizens, and it is barely enough to cover rent as it is. Her wedding is in 1 month and the checks have started to bounce.”

An emergency fund has been set up to help Yehudis pay for her daughter’s wedding without the help of her husband. Readers can do the mitzvah of hachnasas kallah by helping them here.