Join The Movement. Focus On What Really Matters

Two years ago, Chicago hosted Project Focus, a technology awareness event. The goal: to start a conversation about responsible technology usage and encourage growth on an individual level.

The event – which was attended by 3,300 Chicagoans, live-streamed to several other communities and replicated in Los Angeles and Cleveland – resulted in something extraordinary: a culture shift.

Shuls went phone-free. Individuals established personal technology boundaries. And hundreds promised greater attention to their spouses and children.

This Motzei Shabbos, Project Focus will be launching their newest initiative, Refocus: a practical program designed to help set personal standards and develop habits that last.

The virtual kickoff event will feature:

Divrei bracha from Harav Yisroel Neuman

A keynote address from Harav Zev Smith

A keynote address from Harav Yosef Elefant

A special message from Harav Elimelech Biderman

Harav Nosson Muller will serve as moderator.

Over the following eight weeks, participants will focus on a total of four aspects of their lives that are affected by technology: relationships, connection, limits, and communication. The topics will be presented every other week in the form of guidebooks containing practical suggestions and invitations to speeches by rabbonim and educators.

Regain the focus. And make it last.

Join us at the Refocus Asifah.

Mark the date: this Motzei Shabbos, Dec. 8, at 8:30pm CST / 9:30pm EST / 6:30pm PST.

To watch, visit torahanytime.com/focus

To listen by phone, call: US: 718-298-2077 ext. 53 / UK: 0330-1170305 ext. 53 / Israel: 072 398 2980 ext. 53 / Canada: 647-797-0056 ext. 53

To subscribe for updates and participate in the follow-up, text REFOCUS to 66599 or sign up at projectfocuschicago.org.