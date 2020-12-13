The lights of Chanukah will still shine bright this year, even though we may need to be a bit more careful about how we celebrate. Chanukah is a time to celebrate, laugh, enjoy, and spend time with family – and we should continue to do that this year, no exception. However, finding something family friendly, and safe to do can be a bit trickier this year.

If you are looking for activities or events to do with your family, Yedidim is hosting FREE Chanukah events and activities for the whole family.

Yedidim is an Israeli-based nonprofit organization that is committed to helping children develop the tools they need to succeed in their lives through our individualized program which guarantees caring guidance, constant progress assessment, and a supportive and professional team for each and every child and family. In line with our mission, we are hosting FREE Chanukah events and activities for the whole family. Join us!

With every event registration, you will automatically be entered into our Chanukah raffle for a hoverboard! Join our Chanukah giveaway and win up to $500 in toys.

4 Chanukah Activities and Events for the Whole Family!

Cooking Workshop with Jamie Geller

This event is free.

Cook up delicious recipes to enjoy on Chanukah with celebrity chef, Jamie Geller and her kids. This is a wonderful opportunity for parents and kids to cook together, alongside Jamie.

December 13th, Israel Time: 2:30pm and 8:00pm and an addition workshop viewing at New York (EST): 8:00pm.

Mentalist show with Meni Hollander, the Mentalist

This show is free.

He has performed all across Israel as well as internationally and has been featured on Israel’s Got Talent. This Chanukah he’s performing just for you! Be mystified and entertained by the magic and mentalism of Meni Hollander!

December 14th, Israel Time: 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM and an additional showing at New York (EST) 8:00 PM.

Guided Paint Party

This workshop is free.

For beginners or art professionals. Join us for an interactive painting workshop. After you finish your painting, you can purchase a variety of different products with your painted design on it. You will need supplies to join this workshop, so best to check out the website for additional information.

*Also, ask us about getting a free purse mirror or magnet with your artwork printed on it when you register.

December 16th, Israel Time: 2:30 PM and 8:00 PM and an addition workshop viewing at New York (EST): 8:00pm.

Chanukah Trivia Challenge! (Kahoot! Game)

This game is free.

Challenge yourself, your friends and your family to this year’s Chanukah trivia challenges. Play with your family, win prizes! Prizes include, hoverboards, drones, Chanukah gifts shopping up to $500, and more. Check out the website for more information.

December 17th, Israel Time: 8:00 PM / New York (EST) 1:00 PM

Yedidim is an Israeli-based nonprofit organization that gives struggling pre-teens and teens tools for life, enabling them to become successful members of society— at home, in school, with their peers, and in their futures. Since 2004, Yedidim has partnered with more than 200 schools and helped more than 8,000 children in Israel thrive— inside and outside of the classroom.

For more information, contact us directly:

[email protected]

Phone: Israel: 02-540-9000 | US: 718- 640-1761