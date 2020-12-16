Emergency Trauma Therapy Needed For Our Incredible Friend! She Is Drowning And We Need Help Saving Her!

We are a group of family friends seeking to help our dear friend.

Her name is Yehudis.

She is a wonderful wife and great friend to all who know her, but recently has uncovered issues from her past which are pulling her back.

With a new marriage and both her and her husband fighting to make a living, the therapy necessary to work through these issues is at a cost much higher than their means.

The issues which need to be dealt with are PTSD, as a result of extensive abuse of all kinds during her childhood. There has also been a medical condition which came to be as a result of this abuse.

Our friend is in 4 different kinds of therapy on a weekly basis, fighting hard to work through these issues and thereby help others struggling with similar issues.

These issues have come as a surprise, after years of a good healthy life they have come back to life.

She would like nothing more than to overcome these challenges and be a loving wife, friend and family member, and understands that there is no way other than to face her challenges.

We ask you to please consider donating to her cause, to our cause and PLEASE HELP HER GET BACK TO LIFE!

Even a small donation, as in the price of a coffee or a pizza can go a much longer way than you may think.

​For rabbinical endorsement, please feel free to message or call Rabbi Dovid Charlop at: +972 58-768-5767.

Please Donate HERE today!​