Amudim Presents: An Event Unlike Any You’ve Seen Before

Join 100+ Jewish Leaders and Entertainers for an Event Unlike Any You’ve Seen Before!

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN AN EVENT LIKE THIS BEFORE

36 Hours. 36 Events. 100+ Leaders, Entertainers, and Community members. For the first time ever, leaders from around the world are joining together to give back to our communities and confront the greatest challenges and unspoken issues we all face. From clinicians to Rabbanim, public figures, community leaders and musicians, panel discussions and entertainment, there is something for everyone as we join Amudim and Unite to Heal.

No one should have to feel alone. Amudim is here to support our community, it is time for our community to support Amudim. With a mission to save lives and build futures, Amudim has been at forefront of raising awareness and providing help to those in need. Join us for a 36-Hour Livestream Fundraiser to give back and show those who are struggling that we stand with them and together we will #UniteToHeal.

Click Here to Join For Free.