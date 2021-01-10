FREE Rental site servicing Lakewood, Monsey and NOW BROOKLYN

Check it out!!

Join the thousands of happy landlords and tenants!

LakewoodEZrentals launched its web site only a few short months ago to service a tremendous need in our growing communities. Now landlords can list their properties for FREE at any time of day or night and along with photos of the property. Tenants are happy to have one great site which has hundreds of listings at their fingertips and allows for real time notifications as new properties are listed. LakewoodEZrentals.com was an immediate success and therefore due to popular demand MonseyEZrentals.com was born, and BrooklynEZrentals.com followed shortly thereafter.

Another really unique opportunity is for homeowners who are going away for a weekend or summer vacation and would like to see if they can attract a tenant while they are away. You can list your property even last minute, name your price and enjoy FAST CASH all for FREE!

Commercial/retail space is another focus of these great web sites. Advertising commercial properties can be very expensive, and require months of advertising until the space is rented. LakewoodEZrentals , MonseyEZrentals and BrooklynEZrentals are super easy to use and are FREE to list.

Many owners of small offices who want to share their space, empty garages or basements which can be used for office space or warehouses now have a place to list their space without any fees.

ITS FAST, ITS FREE AND ITS EZ! CHECK OUT THESE GREAT SITES TODAY!!

www.LakewoodEZrentals.com

www.BrooklynEZrentals.com

www.MonseyEZrentals.com