Maximize Your Tax Deduction By Donating to the Shas Yiden Network



Your tax credit can bring endless brachos and yeshuos into your home!

The 2020 calendar year is ending, and we take this opportunity to thank everyone who has donated generously to the Shas Yiden throughout the year. Your support is greatly appreciated. There is still time to take advantage for the 2020 tax year and to make a tax-deductible donation to Shas Yiden.

Shas Yiden at a glance:

The Nasi – Maran Sar Hatorah, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlit”a

75 avreichim geonim in 5 kollelim – Yerushalayim, Bnei Brak,Beit Shemesh, Beitar, London UK

All learn 7 days a week, including Erev Shabbos & Shabbos, Erev Yom Tov & Yom Tov

Each avreich completes entire Shas each year five times = 13,555 blatt

Plus every Rashi and Tosfos

Oral and written tests on 225 blatt every month, on 1350 blatt at the half year, and 2711 blatt before the annual siyum

160 days more learning per year than the average kollel

Shas Yiden is a recognized 501(c)(3) organizationTax ID# 27-3228076