The Siddur of Shabbos is full of magical wonder. And Shir Hashirim, hailed as the holiest of all books, relates the ephemeral beauty of our relationship with Hashem. Rabbi Eli Mansour shares a fascinating calculation that reveals the real reward of reading Shir Hashirim on Erev Shabbos – and elevates its recital from a weekly ritual to a weekly indulgence.

