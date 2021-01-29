Watch – Spend Motzei Shabbos with Bello & Friends

Wow wow wow!! Join Bello and Friends for a SPECTACULAR winter vacation show, and help Chazaq too!

Bello and friends have a spectacular and magical show for you and your family! From high flying antics on the Wheel of Wonder and the High Wire, to a special Tu B’Shvat video and an Uncle Moishy Purim video, this show is WILD!

This Yeshiva Week spend some time with Bello and Friends and help Chazaq too – donate here

The show includes:

Bello on the Wheel of Wonder and the High Wire and more! Special Tu B’Shvat video! New Purim Video with Uncle Moishy The Illusions of R.J.! All brought to you by Chazaq and Suki & Ding

Total runtime approx 58 minutes