Almost Dying Was Only The Beginning For This Young Woman

Shalom U’bracha,

I am reaching out to you to share my story,

I am a single woman raising four children, I recently survived two different types of cancer only to be struggling with debt.

Last week as a bit of relief I decided to leave our neighborhood for shabbat to get some much needed relief, only to come home to our tiny apartment completely destroyed and all our possessions stolen.

Whatever savings I had left, even my children’s savings, these people took it all! We are homeless!

I need your help, my children need your help! We cannot even afford our basic needs! I am not sure how much longer I can survive this.

Tizku L’mitzvot

Sara

