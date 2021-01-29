Why Do Some Communities Skip Parts of Lecha Dodi?

The Piyut of Lecha Dodi has always held special meaning as it heralds the arrival of our beloved Shabbos. Join Rabbi Eli Mansour as he raises fascinating points about its verses: Why the Syrian community skips certain verses; How we heard the two verses about Shabbos simultaneously; Which part of Shabbos is considered female, and which is male. Add new meaning to Lecha Dodi, a captivating and profound composition written by the Kabbalist R’ Shlomo Alkabetz.

