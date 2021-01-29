Montreal: Hasidic Community Council Takes Government To Court Over Minyan Restrictions

The Quebec Council of Hasidic Jews has filed legal action against the provincial government in connection with limits on religious gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Current public health guidelines in Quebec limit the number of worshippers allowed inside a building for a religious gathering to 10 people.

The Hasidic community is seeking to have the rules modified to allow for several gatherings of 10 people in the same building where closed-off rooms have distinct entrances to the outside.

In a news release, the council says taking legal action is a last recourse.

“After having exhausted all other means to get government authorities to make adjustments to allow members of our communities to be able to pray in a safe environment, communities are turning to the courts to ensure that their fundamental rights are respected,” said council member Max Lieberman.

This comes after several incidents last Shabbos where police descended on Shul’s where over 10 people were in attendance.

(Sources: Global News / CTV News)