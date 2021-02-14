Meet Mo Yachnes, A Man with a Solution to Addiction

Addiction.

It’s a scary word for most people. And for good reason. Addiction is a serious matter that requires a serious response.

But addiction is also a topic that has been largely taboo in the frum world for several reasons. One is because many were of the belief that it didn’t exist in Orthodox Jewish circles. Others didn’t know of a kosher treatment option. Thus, when there was a genuine case of addiction, it was dealt with in “hiding,” so to speak. Or it wasn’t dealt with at all.





Enter Archstone Behavioral Health.





Archstone is a rehabilitation center based in Florida, providing treatment for addiction to substances such as drugs and alcohol while maintaining the sensitivities needed for a frum patient.





Moshe A. Yachnes, LCSW, CSAT, who has years of experience in this field, has educated many in the frum community on the effective treatments that exist, tailoring a roadmap to success for patient after patient.

Mo, as he is affectionately known, personally screens and hires every clinician at Archstone, ensuring that they will be able to provide appropriate treatment to clients from the frum community.





“We can’t hide from this issue,” says Mo. “It’s real and it’s out there. What is reassuring is that there is a solution – a solution that is tailored to frum clients, who can take solace in the fact that we have a program that they will feel comfortable with.” Patients in Mo’s program attend group therapy sessions focusing on specific underlying disorders, life issues, or addiction treatment topics ​​​; receive treatment for co-occurring addiction and mental health concerns; can take advantage of alternative therapeutic treatment options to increase overall health and decrease stress; and receive life and work skills assistance as needed.





Once the client has recovered, Mo and his team create an aftercare plan for long-term wellness.





“At Archstone, we focus on the patient’s whole recovery journey,” says Mo, “Not just the time they reside at our rehabilitation facility. Unfortunately, relapsing after leaving rehabilitation is fairly common. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, relapse rates while in recovery are 40 to 60 percent because a patient may not have enough support to remain motivated for recovery. We focus on making sure that our efforts bear fruit for the long-term. We offer a full continuum of care, from detox to outpatient.”





This includes staff follow up with patients to address ongoing needs and issues that may affect recovery, in addition to a support system of the program’s 20 years worth of “alumni”.





Archstone accepts all major insurances. If you or a loved one are currently struggling with addiction or mental illness, call Mo at 561-944-7763 to get help today. Learn more how Archstone can help you HERE.

“We are here to serve the frum client. During the crisis of addiction, please know that, above all, you are not alone. We’ll be there for you every step of the way during your recovery journey.”