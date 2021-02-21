Stop any survivor strolling down 13th Avenue and ask them who do you turn to when your German check doesn’t arrive on time, when you don’t have enough money for food, or good exercise class, or a slice of pizza and good shmooze?

Their eyes will light up when they will answer you of course” NACHAS.”Nachas Health and family network conveniently located in the heart of Boro Park on the corner of 13th ave and 48 street. We are here to serve Holocaust survivors for all their entitlement needs including food stamps, Medicaid, and reparations.

We maintain support groups for men and women as well as exercise classes we provide hot meals to those that are still in isolation from covid 10.Not only survivors benefit from Nachas repertoire services but all ages come to apply free of charge food stamp benefits and all government-funded health insurance.

Nachas is proudly most famous for its mega health where thousands walked away over the years with free bike helmets and free car seats.

This past Chanukah Nachas entertained the bored isolated Holocaust survivors via zoom a Chanukah concert starring the renowned Eli Marcus.The grateful feedback from the survivors that we are back again starring a doubleheader Shloime Dachs and Benny Friedman. A big Thank You to our partners WURZWEILER, UNITED TASK FORCE, THE BORO PARK Y

