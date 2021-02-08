Shmuzy Social Media App Taking Jewish Community by Storm

A new alternative to Whatsapp, Instagram and Telegram All Free

From time to time, a new app takes off like wildfire. This is what we’re expecting with Shmuzy, a new social media platform that answers many of the current needs of the community today especially with all the current controversy regarding censorship and privacy.

Users can message their friends and family (like WhatsApp), follow influencers and news (like Instagram and Twitter) and access public conversations (like Reddit). Additionally, Shmuzy now displays podcasts and the ability to discuss them with fellow subscribers.

“Shmuzy is like a combination of Whatsapp, Instagram, Reddit and Twitter,” said Yehudah Meth, long-time communications director for Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblyman Dov Hikind. “Jewish influencers will be all over this.”

Most social media works the same way: an influencer needs to post content to begin engagement, but when that influencer ceases posting, all engagement pretty much ceases—the social media “experience” becomes fan-based, with comments and engagement performed piecemeal.

Shmuzy is different: It updates the social experience by creating branded forums where community members are encouraged to engage with each other under the umbrella of a topic or brand, thereby generating content for the brand without the need for an influencer’s consistent engagement. More meaningful dialogue is encouraged as users share spaces designed around similar interests. People will find do-it-yourself content, daily online shopping bargains, serious recipes… and each other.

Launched three months ago, thousands have already downloaded the free app with new influencers and users joining every day. The safe-space app is also a welcome break from any political agendas.

Shmuzy is available for free download on the Apple Store and Google Play

APPLE- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/shmuzy/id1493026737

ANDROID- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shmuzy.core