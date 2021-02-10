No Need to go out, We’re Bringing KFWE to You!

Join us February 21, 2021 for an extraordinary night of wine tastings and great food, featuring winemakers from around the world ( Great gift idea! )

HOW CAN I TASTE?

To bring the feeling of KFWE to your home, we’re offering carefully curated wine-tasting kits, including 25 wines in 100ml bottles (enough for 2-3 sample pours) and a tasting guide featuring detailed information on the wines.

WHAT’S WINE WITHOUT FOOD?

Throughout the night, we’ll be featuring live cook-along 🥘 demos! Simply download the detailed recipe cards with shopping lists and instructions and cook along in real-time with: ‍ ‍Chef Gabe Garcia of Tierra Sur, Kosher.com Personalities, and celebrity chef, James Beard Award Winner Michael Solomonov!

TWO WAYS TO PARTICIPATE

1. Buy the Kit: Sip and cook along with the official KFWV 2021 Tasting Kit that includes samples of each of the wines being tasted, a tasting guide, recipe cards, and shopping lists. Kits are $250 + processing fees and include shipping where available (please note, we cannot ship internationally or to PO boxes, and you or someone over 21 must be available to receive the delivery). To ensure delivery in time for the event, the last day to order wine kits is February 11, 2021.

2. DIY: Join us on the live stream of KFWV 2021 for FREE! Shop on your own from our list of wines and recipes, so you can cook along and put your own tasting kit together with as many or as few wines as you like!

Kits are available for purchase at www.kfwe.com, and you can save the $25 off the kit price with code BUSYINBROOKLYN. Don’t delay, kits are limited, and once they’re sold out, they’re gone!