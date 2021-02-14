Incredible Job Opportunity With Chabad On Campus!

We are looking for the right candidate to join our team!

Brief Description: Seeking Data Associate

Chabad on Campus International (COCI) is seeking a Data Associate to support its growing data & analytics operations. The position reports to the Director of Data & Analytics and would be responsible for analyzing data, developing a metric, and producing compelling reports.

Chabad on Campus International is an entrepreneurial organization at the forefront of Jewish life on campus. At COCI you will have a rewarding work experience, will be appreciated for the value you bring to the team, and will get to work in a cohesive and friendly environment. The position is based in NYC and open to work from home candidates.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

Data Associate Job Responsibilities:

Collect and store all data collection from Tracking Pilot Assist in the development of a data collection template utilizing formulas and logic Conduct data and statistical analysis on the monthly data collectionRun predictive modeling on the data in order to develop a data-based metricCreate compelling reports for internal use and to share with individual Chabad houses and donorsAssist in managing all COCI program data by creating useful dashboards

Compensation:

Part-time to Full-time position with Monday-Friday business hours.Competitive salary commensurate with level of education and experience.Closed all Jewish holidays, paid vacation days, parental leave.

Data Associate Qualifications / Skills:

Strong data analysis/statistical skillsStrong oral and written communication skillsKnowledge of Python, SQL, R or other languagesExperience with PowerBI, Tableau or other data visualization programsWorking knowledge of SPSS statistical softwareProficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerpointStrong ability to explain findings in layman’s terms and “tell a story” with data

Required Experience/Education:

Bachelor’s degree or technical degree in data science, statistics, or related fieldExperience with statistical predictive modeling (a plus), report design, and general analysisMinimum 6 months experience in a related position

