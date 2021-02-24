Video: Hamadan Iran – See the Kevorim of Mordechai and Esther





This is an historic opportunity that has never been done by us before (and it’s still free)

In honor of Purim, Yad L’Achim has arranged for several Talmidei Chachamim, Rabbanim from Iran who will travel the long distance to Hamadan, Iran to the resting place of Mordechai and Queen Esther on Taanis Esther and daven for all who submit their names for Tefillah through Yad L’Achim (no minimum donation required)

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org

or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-866-923-5224

(On the website you can also see a longer video tour of Mordechai and Esther’s Kever www.YadLachim.org )

PS. You can also fulfil the mitzvah of Matanas L’Evyonim on Purim and the great mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim, redeeming of captives.

Feel free to share this opportunity with friends and family. click to share via WhatsApp



PS. You can also fulfil the mitzvah of Matanas L’Evyonim on Purim and the great mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim, redeeming of captives.

On this holy day of Taanis Esther at this holy place, have your names davened for free through Yad L’Achim – right before Purim!

You can submit your names by CLICKING HERE, visiting www.YadLAchim.org or by calling Yad L’Achim at 1-866-923-5224