“If It Hadn’t Happened To Me, I Wouldn’t Have Believed It”

Pesach is a difficult time to be single. This year especially, many singles have spent quarantine and lockdowns in complete solitude. Now more than ever, they are ready to move forward.





Finding one’s soulmate is compared to the splitting of the sea – a miraculous act beyond the limits of nature. This Shvi’i Shel Pesach, as we commemorate krias yam suf, a massive project will be underway to help Jewish singles find their partners in life.





A group of talmidei chachamim is being sent by charity organization Vaad HaRabbanim to pray at midnight at the grave of Yonasan ben Uziel, also known as “Amukah.” Amukah is famous for being a prayer site for those looking for their zivug. Many have seen what they can only describe as “miracles.” All those who donate to help poor families survive will have their names added to the prayer list. Some will be prayed for by name in the same location for the next 40 days as well.





Vaad HaRabbanim runs this campaign every year and have reportedly received several unbelievable emails and phone calls from donors to last year’s fund. The following are three verified true stories:





“My son was in shidduchim for 4 difficult years. On erev Pesach 12 Nisan I decided to donate. The next day! 13 Nisan we got a suggestion, and by Rosh Chodesh Iyar we celebrated the engagement! Boruch Hashem!”





“My daughter was 29 and still single. I donated to Vaad Harabanim and she got engaged that week!”





“I donated to the tefillos at Amuka on shvii shel Pesach. Already on motzei yontif I got a call from the shadchan, and within a short time we celebrated a vort!”

