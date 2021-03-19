The Largest Pesach Distribution In The World – Oneg Shabbos V’yom Tov Rechnitz Family Distribution Providing 15,000 Families With All Their Pesach Provisions On Election Tuesday

The largest Kimcha D’Pischa from Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov / Rechnitz Family directed by the exemplary baal chesed Rav Efraim Stern of Yerushalayim who year in and year out provides up to 15,000 families with a complete Yom Tov package of Pesach provisions through the resources of what is recognized as the largest distribution worldwide, will once again be held – this year on Election Day.

It must be noted that for the last two years renowned philanthropist Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz has become a full partner in this endeavor and his very substantional contributions have enabled the significant growth of the distribution.

The annual distribution which last year had to be modified to comply with Corona considerations and regulations, had to be relocated from the regular more central Kikar Zvill location in Yerushalayim to the Train Station Complex in Malcha on the outskirts of the city, will once again be held next week at this location on Election Day.

This annual distribution which has been operating for the last 40 years serving the whole spectrum of the chareidi population is proud of the new exciting innovative feature with regard to the meat.

In the last couple of months 2500 livestock were imported from Portugal known for its high quality beef. Upon arrival by ship, the cattle were shechted in Eretz Yisroel so that Oneg Shabbos V’Yom Tov Rechnitz Family Distribution can provide the families with a variety of choice cuts of meat.

The timing of this year’s distribution which coincides with National Elections – a legal holiday – is good news to the thousands of families most of whom have a vacation day, enabling them to come to pick up their Pesach provisions more efficiently on a light traffic day.

The customary distribution for Beit Shemesh will be held on Wednesday.