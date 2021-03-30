They have no food for Pesach

My husband suffered from impaired vision for a few years, and he nearly lost all his eyesight. He cannot function properly, and he cannot provide parnasa for our family.

The situation at home is devastating. We cannot put food on our table!

Many times, my daughters go to school without their lunch. I am heartbroken.

One of my daughters suffers from seizures and requires urgent treatments, but I cannot pay for the therapy.

For years, I worked to provide for the family. Now, I have massive shoulder pain that stops me from doing physical labor.

How will I pay for Yom Tov? I do not know where to turn for help!

Brothers and sisters, please open your hearts and have mercy on an impoverished family. We need help immediately.

You should have success in everything you do. Hashem should send you bracha without end. ALL YOUR DESIRES SHOULD BE FULFILLED.

Naomi

