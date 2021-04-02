In one moment, the holiday became a disaster. The family trip of the late Rabbi Chaim Har Kesef became a funeral procession.

A TERRIBLE AND SHOCKING TRAGEDY!

Chaim Har Kesef, the United Hatzalah volunteer from Bnei Brak who was fatally injured in a car accident in northern Israel last night, was laid to rest overnight at the Yarkon cemetery in Petah Tikva.

Har Kesef was killed and three others injured in a crash which occurred in the tunnel on Route 6 near Yokneam in northern Israel.

At the funeral, Chaim’s son, Yitzhak Menachem Har Kesef, eulogized his father, and recalled his own attempts to resuscitate his father immediately after the accident.

“Father, we will take care of everything. Really, we will do everything, just the way you taught us, to be strong and to be successful. We will do everything you taught us.”

Chaim Har Kesef’s brother, Daniel, also spoke at the funeral, saying: “You were a source and a pillar of strength for the family, and that is how we will always remember you. We love you, we already miss you, it is hard to say goodbye. Watch over us from above. I know that is what you would want, even if without you saying it – for light to continue to come from you, even after you have passed away.”

In a short video message Har Kesef recorded for United Hatzalah – his last before the fatal accident – Har Kessef said: “Being a United Hatzalah volunteer means creating life. It means saving the whole family around you. It means being part of an elite unit with great demands, but which also gives a strong sense of belonging and honor.”

We have no words to comfort her! Her late husband was almost the sole breadwinner in the house. With his death, the family is left destitute. Her 17-year-old daughter was injured in a horrific accident and hospitalized in a serious condition, she does not know how to deal with this terrible rift, and we must help her.

Her late husband left huge debts of hundreds of thousands of shekels as a result of loans he took out to finance the many acts of her kindness.





Doctors at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa are continuing their efforts to stabilize the condition of Chaim Har Kesef’s 17-year-old daughter Na’ama, who was seriously injured in the accident.

The two other victims injured in the accident include Har Kesef’s 20-year-old son, and his two-year-old daughter, both of whom are in light condition.

Her crying and the tears flowing from her eyes do not give rest all the time.

We must enlist!

Just need to help them !!!

